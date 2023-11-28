Investornewsbreaks - Nate's Food Co. (NHMD) Announces GACC Registration In China, Prepares For Contract Execution On Commodities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nate's Food Co. (OTC: NHMD) , a forward-thinking company dedicated to providing high-quality food products and services, has obtained official registration from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (“GACC”). According to the company, the registration is a“pivotal moment” as it clears the path for the execution of contracts for a diverse range of commodities in the Chinese market.

The company noted that receiving the registration underscores its unwavering dedication to adherence to compliance, unwavering commitment to quality and strategic pursuit of global market expansion. This regulatory milestone gives the company essential approval needed to import a diverse array of food products, providing key opportunities in the rapidly expanding Chinese market. The company is now focused on leveraging this milestone and delivering exceptional commodities to the Chinese market. The company anticipates that the GACC registration will serve as a catalyst for further growth, solidifying its standing as a key player in the global food industry.“We are thrilled to have secured GACC registration,” said Nate's Food Co. CEO Nate Steck in the press release.“This achievement unlocks new possibilities for our company, allowing us to fulfill contracts for commodities and better serve our partners and customers in the Chinese market.”

About Nate's Food Co.

Nate's Food is a forward-thinking company dedicated to providing high-quality food products and services. With a focus on innovation and growth, Nate's Food continually seeks opportunities to enhance shareholder value while exploring new markets and optimizing operations.

