(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, has discovered an unprecedented high-grade mineralized zone at its PCH Ionic Clay project in Brazil. According to the announcement, the discovery shows a total weighted average grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% total rare earth oxide across 10 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes. This information is the result of the further delineation of the SW Extension Zone, a significant high-grade rare earth elements (“REE”) mineralized zone located in the southwest corner of the Target IV zone of the project. The announcement, which builds on previous PCH-RC-63 results, noted that the discovery spans an area of more than 1,000 meters by 500 meters, with an average thickness of approximately 19 meters. The lateral extension and the depth of the SW Extension zone has not been fully tested, with results still to come from the remaining seven RC holes drilled within this new zone as well as the numerous RC drill holes located outside of the Target IV boundary to the south. The PCH project, which is more than 17,000 hectares in size, is situated within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt.“We believe that the high-grade nature of the SW Extension Zone, which contains magnet rare earth oxides sample values of up to 13,212 ppm, or 1.32%, places this discovery on a global stage,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium CEO Tom Drivas in the press release.“The fact that all of these holes are still open at depth creates an opportunity to discover additional mineralization at depth.”

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp project in Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project, which is 17,551.07 hectares in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

