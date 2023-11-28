Computerworld Names International Paper To 2024 List Of Best Places To Work In IT

(MENAFN- 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., November 28, 2023 /3BL/ - Foundry's Computerworld ( ) announces International Paper as a 2024 Best Places to Work in IT. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld along with results from the 2024 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

"It's an honor for International Paper to once again be recognized as a Best Place to Work in IT," said Mike Anderson, Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "As technology continues to advance at an accelerated pace, we acknowledge that everything we do begins with our people and is informed by our strong company culture and core values. Our teams embrace safety, diversity, inclusion, and engagement as the launching pad to deliver digital services and solutions that are essential to our company's operations and our customer's continued success."

Ranking number six out of 100 for 2024, this marks the fourteenth year IP has been recognized as one of the top 100 "Best Places to Work in IT." IP's 1,250 global IT team members deliver technology and digital solutions for business advantage and provide support services to the company's 39,000 global team members across hundreds of locations around the world.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams." said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp, and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa, and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper .

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems-and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website ( ( )), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at .

Follow Computerworld on X: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

Note: All product and company names are trademarks of their respective organizations.