Baker Tilly's Mentorship Programs Fuel Discovery

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Mentorship offers valuable opportunities for team members to develop themselves in the context of a unique relationship. Baker Tilly's mentorship programs are specifically designed to meet the unique needs of its team members.

Working with intention

Senior Tax Associate Morris Cain and Consulting Partner Andre Riley participated in a mentorship program led by SOAR, an initiative focusing on enhancing the experience of team members of color.

Morris said his mentor has helped him be intentional in his professional development.

“My coach helped me develop my career goals, and my mentor helps me focus on these goals and think strategically about any challenges I may go through along the way,” he said.“Hearing from someone that has been through similar challenges in their career is so valuable.”

Elevating her career

Assurance Senior Manager Leah Makepeace and Tax Partner Renee Schwartz participated in a mentorship program led by GROW, an initiative to enhance the development, retention and advancement of women at Baker Tilly.

Leah said her mentor taught her how to navigate challenging work situations and balance work and parenthood.

“The experience has made me feel like I can continue to grow in my career while being true to my goals as a mom as well,” Leah said.

For Renee, choosing to be a mentor helped her broaden her professional network with new connections.

“Mentorship can provide an invaluable relationship with someone to discuss personal and professional goals,” Renee said.“Good mentors will become a sounding board – they listen, can provide affirmation, but they also challenge mentees to look at problems from a new perspective."

A mentorship program for aspiring CPAs

Team members preparing for the CPA exam can join the CPA Mentorship Program, offered by CPA: Your Destination – an internal group that informs and supports team members throughout the exam process. Through this mentorship program, team members attend weekly office hours and one-on-one meetings with mentors to discuss exam strategies and study tips.

Learn more about life at Baker Tilly.