Sysco: Military Times Best For Vets

MENAFN - 3BL) Originallly published on November 12th on LinkedIn.

Sysco values our Veterans every day and focuses on creating and implementing programs to support both their transition into the workforce and offering careers that leverage their unique strengths and skills. That's why we're honored to be recognized as one of Military Times' 2023 Best Companies Who Hire Veterans, a ranking of the companies that best support the military-connected community through employment programs, benefits, and other programs.

Today and always, we Celebrate Veterans and thank them for their service.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at .

View original content here .