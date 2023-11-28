Control What You Can, Collaborate On What You Can't: How Companies Partner With The Arbor Day Foundation To Expand Their Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) Changing the world does not rest on the shoulders of one single individual, organization, country, or other entity. Nor is there one single solution to create that change the world needs. While we continue to search for ways to lower our footprint, reduce waste, and implement sustainable solutions into our everyday lives, it's important to know that none of us can do it all alone - creating positive impact is, and will always be, a team effort through and through.

Leading up to this year's Giving Tuesday, a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation found that 79% of U.S. adults believe corporations have an obligation to address climate change and that right now is the time for everyone to work collaboratively to address critical climate issues. Additionally, 71% of respondents reported to be more loyal to companies taking an active role in protecting the environment.

Those notions of collaboration and trust are why so many companies around the world are supporting external solutions to help expand the reach of their impact into territories beyond their internal operations. Take EC30 for example. On Earth Day 2019, EC30 launched with the mission of sustainably creating and packaging home and personal care products, incorporating a number of sustainability aspects both within their operations and for their customers. Yet, even after significantly reducing emissions and utilizing 100% renewable energy for manufacturing, EC30 recognized they could only do so much on their own on their journey towards environmental responsibility.

And that's where their partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation comes in. For the past 50 years, the Foundation has worked to plant over 500 million trees in forests and communities around the world. Through a global network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work through trees and forests.

EC30 has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to offset the carbon they currently cannot omit. In addition to supporting forestry-backed carbon offset projects, EC30 increases the scope of their impact by supporting large-scale reforestation projects and community tree planting efforts across the U.S. Not only is this work critically important to some of the country's most vulnerable ecosystems, but as highlighted by the recent reporting, it's also important to those who purchase from EC30.

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, EC30 has committed to supporting strategic longleaf pine planting efforts in the Broxton Rocks Legacy Forest in southern Georgia. Supporting nearly 600 plant and wildlife species in the American Southeast, the longleaf pine today occupies only 3% of its original habitat due to overlogging.

As we continue to think about the role we play in making the world a better place, it's imperative that we recognize we can't do it all on our own. Seeking project collaboration, reaching out to the experts, and building trustworthy partnerships is how organizations can create compounding impact for both their business and community.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday .﻿

# # #