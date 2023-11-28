-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Civil Service Exam Winners Can't Have Ad Deals Any More


11/28/2023 2:03:14 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Successful candidates of India's civil services examinations will no longer enjoy unfettered, round-the-year advertising revenue from institutes that coach them and use these ads to attract future students.

MENAFN28112023007365015876ID1107501808

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search