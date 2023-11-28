Workers Exit Collapsed Silkyara Tunnel After 17 Days, PM Modi Lauds 'Amazing Example Of Teamwork'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "41 workers trapped inside a collapsed portion of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel were rescued in quick succession on Tuesday after approximately 400 hours in the dark. They were brought out on stretchers by NDRF and SDRF personnel and underwent an initial health check up at the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel. The rescued workers were then whisked away from the Silkyara tunnel site in ambulances.“The success of the rescue operation of our labour brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the“patience and courage” shown by their families over the past two weeks and the multi-agency rescue effort.“I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork,” Modi wrote of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai' rang out as the multi-agency rescue operation concluded on Monday evening. Locals were also seen distributing sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as the rescue efforts continued. They sang in praise of a local deity 'Baba Baukhnag' and offered prayers at a makeshift temple set up in the vicinity tunnel collapse LIVE Updates“I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance,\" tweeted President Droupadi Murmu dubbed it“one of the most difficult rescue missions in history” and hailed the resilience of the trapped workers.
Others including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have also hailed the rescuers.“I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued. This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years,” wrote Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a lengthy social media post.“Bharat breathes a sigh of relief as the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation concludes successfully with the rescue of 41 workers. For the last 17 days, the entire nation was united in praying for their safe return, who displayed remarkable resilience and courage,” added Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.(With inputs from agencies)
