Country Faces Fodder Crisis, Milk Prices Could Rise

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: India is facing a major shortage of dry fodder, according to two scientists at the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute (IGFRI), pointing to a supply gap that could further inflate milk prices.

