GCC Chief Tackles Issues Regarding Free Trade Agreement In London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nosaiba bin Shaibah

LONDON, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Tuesday that he discussed with heads of the GCC diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom, the overall Gulf-British relations, mainly the ongoing negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two sides.

Al-Budaiwi made his remarks in a statement exclusively to KUNA and Kuwait TV, at the headquarters of Kuwait Embassy in the British capital, London.

Al-Budaiwi added that the GCC countries rely greatly on their relations with the United Kingdom, as it is an important strategic partner.

"We believe that concluding a free trade agreement would consolidate and strengthen relations and push them to broader horizons, especially economic, trade and investment relations."

Al-Budaiwi stressed that GCC countries have concluded five rounds of negotiations with the British side, and that the Gulf negotiating team is making unremitting efforts to remove all obstacles that prevent reaching such agreement.

The GCC chief expressed hopes to reach a mechanism to increase and protect investments, in addition to obtaining multiple outlets to enter British markets at a time when the GCC countries also provide outlets for British goods in their markets.

Al-Budaiwi said that he is scheduled to hold an expanded meeting with British Secretary of State for Trade and Business Affairs Kimmi Badenoch to consider the possibility of resolving remaining obstacles to the free trade agreement. (end)

nbs







MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107500199