North Korea Says Spy Satellite Captured Images Of White House, Pentagon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea on Tuesday claimed that its military spy satellite has taken photos of various US sites and installations, including the White House and Pentagon, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The National Aerospace Technology Administration briefed the country's leader Kim Jong-un on operations conducted by the reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 25-28.

Last week, North Korea said it "successfully" launched its surveillance satellite into space on its third attempt this year.

Kim viewed photos of Italy's capital Rome, the US' Anderson Air Force Base taken above the Pacific island of Guam, and images of other regions, the Pyongyang-based Korean Central News Agency reported.

He was also presented detailed photos of the US naval station in Norfolk and the Newport News Dockyard, both in Virginia, taken at 11.35 p.m. (1435GMT) on Nov. 27, as well as the White House and the Pentagon in Washington and "other objects," it said.

"Four U.S. Navy nuclear carriers and one British aircraft carrier were spotted in the photos of the Norfolk Naval Station and the Newport News Dockyard," the report added.

Last week, Pyongyang claimed it received photographs of US military bases in Guam from North Korea's first spy satellite.