North Korea Says Spy Satellite Captured Images Of White House, Pentagon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea on Tuesday claimed that its military spy satellite
has taken photos of various US sites and installations, including
the White House and Pentagon, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
The National Aerospace Technology Administration briefed the
country's leader Kim Jong-un on operations conducted by the
reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 25-28.
Last week, North Korea said it "successfully" launched its
surveillance satellite into space on its third attempt this
year.
Kim viewed photos of Italy's capital Rome, the US' Anderson Air
Force Base taken above the Pacific island of Guam, and images of
other regions, the Pyongyang-based Korean Central News Agency
reported.
He was also presented detailed photos of the US naval station in
Norfolk and the Newport News Dockyard, both in Virginia, taken at
11.35 p.m. (1435GMT) on Nov. 27, as well as the White House and the
Pentagon in Washington and "other objects," it said.
"Four U.S. Navy nuclear carriers and one British aircraft
carrier were spotted in the photos of the Norfolk Naval Station and
the Newport News Dockyard," the report added.
Last week, Pyongyang claimed it received photographs of US
military bases in Guam from North Korea's first spy satellite.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107500179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.