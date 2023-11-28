Russians Attack Toretsk From Air, Four Women Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning of November 28, Russian troops attacked Toretsk, in the Donetsk region, from the air, injuring four women.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Ukrinform reported.

According to the investigation, the enemy attack was carried out on the city at 10:50 a.m. It hit the territory of one of the enterprises.

Four workers who were in one of the workshops were injured. They are women aged 35, 43, 52 and 54. The injured were taken to hospital.

The explosion also damaged industrial buildings.

Criminal proceedings were opened on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation.

As reported, more than 97,000 residents of the Donetsk region were moved to safer regions as part of the mandatory evacuation.