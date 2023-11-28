USA Negotiating With Greece To Buy Missiles For Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is negotiating on the purchase of 75,000 artillery shells from the Greek Armed Forces as part of efforts to replenish Ukraine's ammunition to counter Russia.

Ekathimerini reported this information, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Americans will buy a total of 50,000 105 mm caliber, 20,000 155 mm caliber and 5,000 larger 203 mm caliber projectiles and negotiations are in the final phase.

The total price negotiated by the Greek side is $47 million.

As reported, on Monday, November 20, after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about a new defense aid package from the United States.

The new US defense assistance package for Ukraine includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; HIMARS system and additional ammunition; 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells; TOW, Javelin, and AT-4 anti-tank missiles. In addition, the United States provided Ukraine with more than 3 million rounds of ammunition; explosive munitions for clearing obstacles; cold weather gear; spare parts and other equipment.