Zelensky Signs Law On State Budget For 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the parliament's website .

Thus, revenues in the state budget for 2024 are set at UAH 1.768 trillion, budget expenditures, UAH 3.35 trillion, the deficit of the state budget will amount to UAH 1.57 trillion, external borrowings will reach USD 41 billion, the forecast of the real level of GDP, 4.6% , the inflation forecast is 9.7%, the average hryvnia rate for the year is forecast at 40.7 hryvnias per dollar.

As Ukrinform reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law On the state budget of Ukraine for 2024 (No. 10000) on November 9.