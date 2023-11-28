Military Support For Ukraine Has 'Existential Importance' For Europe - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Military and financial support for Ukraine is vital for Europe. It will be maintained despite Germany's budget problems.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrinform reported citing The Guardian .

"We will continue this support as long as it is necessary. This support has existential importance. For Ukraine... but also for us in Europe. None of us wants to imagine what even more serious consequences it will have for us if Putin wins this war," the politician said.

Ukrenergo to receive EUR 24 fromto strengthen power grid

Scholz added that Germany is one of Ukraine's largest sponsors, along with the United States, providing weapons to Kyiv.

Earlier, Scholz said that there are no signs of an end to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, and therefore, we should assume that the war may continue for a long time.