Chairman Of State Committee Meets With Residents Of Sus Village Of Azerbaijan's Lachin District

State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev
received the inquiries of citizens registered for reception in the
order of queue and answered their questions on November 28,
"The participants of the meeting were informed that the
political line pursued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev ensures comprehensive and sustainable development of
the country, a consistent realization of all social projects. It
was noted that President Ilham Aliyev has defined solution to
problems of IDPs as one of the priority directions of social
policy. Necessary measures are being taken to improve their living
and housing conditions and ensure sustainable placement of the
population in the territories freed from occupation. First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva also pays special attention to the solution of
housing, educational and medical problems of IDPs, carries out
important work in this sphere," the State Committee said.
Citizens' appeals mainly concerned improvement of housing and
living conditions, public utilities, status, single monthly
allowance, employment, return to the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, and other matters.
"At the meeting, the appeals of citizens, most of whom were
former IDPs, were heard and recorded properly. They were informed
that the raised issues would be considered and solved in accordance
with the legislation. At the end of individual meetings, the
Chairman of the State Committee met with a group of residents of
Sus village, Lachin district. The chairman informed the
participants of the meeting in depth about the realization of the
tasks set by the head of the state to restore the territories
liberated from Armenian occupation and return the IDPs to their
native lands," the State Committee said.
It was noted that the construction of Sus village continues, a
survey is conducted to assess the needs of the residents, and other
measures defined for the effective organization of the return are
implemented. Residents who participated in the meeting stated that
the absolute majority of the villagers are ready to return to their
native land.
