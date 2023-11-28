Chairman Of State Committee Meets With Residents Of Sus Village Of Azerbaijan's Lachin District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev received the inquiries of citizens registered for reception in the order of queue and answered their questions on November 28, Trend reports, referring to the information from the State Committee.

"The participants of the meeting were informed that the political line pursued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev ensures comprehensive and sustainable development of the country, a consistent realization of all social projects. It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev has defined solution to problems of IDPs as one of the priority directions of social policy. Necessary measures are being taken to improve their living and housing conditions and ensure sustainable placement of the population in the territories freed from occupation. First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also pays special attention to the solution of housing, educational and medical problems of IDPs, carries out important work in this sphere," the State Committee said.

Citizens' appeals mainly concerned improvement of housing and living conditions, public utilities, status, single monthly allowance, employment, return to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, and other matters.

"At the meeting, the appeals of citizens, most of whom were former IDPs, were heard and recorded properly. They were informed that the raised issues would be considered and solved in accordance with the legislation. At the end of individual meetings, the Chairman of the State Committee met with a group of residents of Sus village, Lachin district. The chairman informed the participants of the meeting in depth about the realization of the tasks set by the head of the state to restore the territories liberated from Armenian occupation and return the IDPs to their native lands," the State Committee said.



It was noted that the construction of Sus village continues, a survey is conducted to assess the needs of the residents, and other measures defined for the effective organization of the return are implemented. Residents who participated in the meeting stated that the absolute majority of the villagers are ready to return to their native land.

