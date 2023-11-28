Parliament Approves In Closed Session Nominee For Audit Bureau Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, announced on Tuesday the Assembly's approval in a closed session of the nomination of Issam Al-Roumi for the position of President of the Audit Bureau.

This came after the assembly resumed its regular session after it a closed session, which took place to discuss the nomination for the head of the Audit Bureau in the country.

Article (34) of Law No. 30 of 1964 establishing the Audit Bureau stipulates that "the head of the Audit Bureau shall be appointed by Amiri decree based on the nomination of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Council's approval of this nomination in a closed session."

Earlier, members of the National Assembly during regular session approved assigning relevant committees to address a host of topics namely regulating trade in psychotropic medicines and irregularities in Kuwaitis' employment in the private sector and halt of visas for expatriate families. (Pickup previous)

