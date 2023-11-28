State Minister, US Ambassador Talk Cooperation, Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 28 (Petra) -- Minister of State Wajih Azaizeh and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lambert held a meeting in Amman to discuss cooperation and regional developments.Azaizeh briefed Lambert about Jordan's efforts to promote the Palestinian struggle, stop the Israeli war on Gaza and push towards protecting civilians and respecting international law.He noted His Majesty King Abdullah and Jordan's "firm" support for the two-state solution that would create an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.In turn, Lambert lauded the King's efforts in support of the Palestinian cause, bringing peace to the region and rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands in the besieged enclave and the occupied West Bank.