11 People Killed In Platinum Mine In South Africa

Pretoria: Eleven people were killed inside a platinum mine, located 100 km from Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa.

Impala Platinum, the mine's owner, said that an elevator suddenly dropped while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11.

The company said that 86 workers were in the elevator, 11 of them dead, while the others were transported to hospitals adding that some of them sustained serious injuries.

On June 23, 31 people were killed inside an abandoned gold mine in Welkom town, 250 km south of Johannesburg in South Africa.