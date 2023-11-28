-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

11 People Killed In Platinum Mine In South Africa


11/28/2023 9:23:49 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Pretoria: Eleven people were killed inside a platinum mine, located 100 km from Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa.

Impala Platinum, the mine's owner, said that an elevator suddenly dropped while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11.

The company said that 86 workers were in the elevator, 11 of them dead, while the others were transported to hospitals adding that some of them sustained serious injuries.

On June 23, 31 people were killed inside an abandoned gold mine in Welkom town, 250 km south of Johannesburg in South Africa.

MENAFN28112023000063011010ID1107500063

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search