Amir Receives Written Message From Malawi President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from the President of the Republic of Malawi HE Dr. Lazarus Chakwera pertaining to bilateral relations.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Tuesday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the State of Qatar HE Roy Akajuwe Kachale.
