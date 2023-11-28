Ambassador Tall Presents Credentials To Swiss President

Bern, November 28 (Petra) -- Nawaf Tall presented on Monday his credentials to the President of Switzerland, Alain Berset, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Jordan to the Swiss Confederation in a ceremony in Bern.Tall conveyed the greetings and wishes of His Majesty King Abdullah to the Swiss President. President Berset praised King Abdullah's "wise" policies and the "distinguished" Jordan-Switzerland ties.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.