Kuwait Amir Congratulates PM Over Grilling Performance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in which he praised the democratic practice witnessed at the National Assembly session held earlier in the day, including the overall discussions of the grilling submitted to the premier.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir praised the premier performance, which he described as distinguished with high efficiency during his comprehensive responses to the grilling topics.

His Highness the Amir also hailed the high spirit, competence, and responsibility shown by members of the National Assembly within their constitutional right.

His Highness the Amir expressed wishes of success to everyone serving the homeland, and all those who contribute in achieving progress and prosperity that we all seek. (end)

