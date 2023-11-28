Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates PM Over Grilling Performance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent a congratulatory cable, on Tuesday, to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, expressing his praise over the democratic practice witnessed at the National Assembly session, held earlier, including the overall discussions of the grilling submitted to the premier.

In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince praised the premier performance, which he described as distinguished and comprehensive in terms of responses to the grilling topics.

His Highness the Crown Prince also hailed the high spirit, competence, and responsibility shown by members of the National Assembly within their constitutional right.

His Highness the Crown Prince expressed wishes of success to everyone serving the homeland, and those who contribute in achieving progress and prosperity that we all seek. (end)

mb







MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107500058