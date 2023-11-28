Ashgabat Hosts Inauguration Of Azerbaijani SOCAR's Representative Office (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The inauguration
of representative office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) has taken place in Ashgabat, the Minister of Economy of
Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
" As part of our working visit to Turkmenistan,
President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and myself took part in the
inauguration of SOCAR's representative office in Ashgabat. This
signifies our confidence in the long-term collaboration with
Turkmenistan, anticipating mutual benefits in the energy sector for
both countries," Jabbarov said.
SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas
field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction,
processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil
and petrochemical products in both domestic and international
markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying
natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general
population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to
Europe.
Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous
international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye,
Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally,
the company engages in significant trading operations primarily
based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.
