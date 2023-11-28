Children's Hospital Damaged By Russians Restored In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Nikopol City Children's Hospital, which was damaged by Russians in the first year of the full-scale war in October 2022, has been restored in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reported.

"In the fall of 2022, a blast wave from an enemy attack damaged the hospital's facade insulation, windows, fence, and asphalt pavement. In addition, the medical facility needed routine repairs. The damaged windows and doors were completely replaced at the hospital's own expense, as well as current repairs and landscaping," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the hospital continues to operate and provide the necessary medical services to the population of the region.

In total, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 64 medical facilities have been fully restored since the start of the full-scale war, and another 21 have been partially restored.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Health, over 20 months of the war, Russia has already damaged 1,468 medical facilities and destroyed another 193.