(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupation authorities are unable to provide diabetic residents of the temporarily occupied territories with medicines, even the 'new citizens' of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, Ukrinform reported.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, there are interruptions in the supply of glucose monitoring medicines and insulin to patients with diabetes. The reason is the inability of the Russian industry to produce such systems and medicines, and the country itself is isolated from the civilized world," the statement said.

As a result, diabetic residents do not receive proper care and treatment. Earlier, the Russians started distributing insulin in the temporarily occupied territories only if a person has a Russian passport.

Explosion occurs in center of

"However, now the presence of red waste paper does not guarantee treatment, because Russia is not a country that provides high social standards," the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

As reported, the invaders are forcing medical students to help Russian hospitals.