Azerbaijani Districts Transform Into Breathtaking Winter Wonderland

As the winter season gets closer, it is time to enjoy snowy days
in the countryside. Winter lovers can find some of the most
spectacular snowy landscapes in Azerbaijan.
An exciting way to enjoy nature which is taking a rest under a
fluffy and cozy blanket of snow, is to visit the districts of Guba,
Gusar, and Khizi.
Thick white snow has already covered Azerbaijan's Guba, Gusar,
and Khizi districts. These areas are renowned for their natural
beauty all year round.
The Hydrometeorological Center in Guba reports that the most
snow fell in Guba`s Gyryz and Khinalig villages.
Here, the height of the snow cover reaches 14 cm. The lowest
temperature in the district (-8.6) was recorded in the
Gudyalchay-Khinalig point.
The snow depth in the village of Altyagadzh, Khizi district
reached 13 cm, while in Gusar's Laza village it was 12 cm.
However, it is during the cold winter months when they truly
shine, with their snow-covered landscapes and serene atmosphere
captivating the hearts of visitors. Let us embark on a journey to
discover the enchanting beauty of these regions in winter.
Guba is popular for its lush green landscapes and abundant
orchards. However, when winter arrives, a blanket of snow
transforms it into a magical wonderland.
From the ancient ruins, fascinating architectural structures to
diverse landscape there is an endless collection of tourist
attractions in country's regions that will never cease to awe and
fascinate the visitor.
The snow-covered Guba create a breathtaking scene that is a
delight to the eyes.
Guba's Khinalig village, which has been included in the UNESCO
list of world historical monuments, resembles a museum in the open
air.
With a history spanning over 5,000 years, Khinalig is among the
oldest continuously inhabited places in the world.
Gusar is another unique place which showcases its true beauty
during the сold season. It presents an array of winter activities
such as skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing, making Gusar a
perfect destination for winter sports enthusiasts.
In Khizi, visitors can enjoy peaceful walks or simply relax and
soak up the tranquility of the surroundings.
Khizi's natural landscapes are some of the most beautiful in
Azerbaijan.
There's nothing like a spend day in the Candy Cane Mountains
full of walking trails and stunning views.
The mountains' astonishing colors are produced by groundwater
that's altered the oxidation state of iron compounds within the
rock.
This natural phenomenon attracts curious tourists. If you are a
nature lover, you must visit and enjoy the impressive Khizi
Mountains.
From the snow-capped mountains to frozen waterfalls, Guba,
Gusar, and Khizi showcase the diverse beauty of Azerbaijan during
the cold winter months.
So, grab your winter gear and embark on an unforgettable journey
through these enchanting a winter wonderland!