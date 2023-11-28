FIA 2023 Winning Cars To Be Exhibited At Heydar Aliyev Centre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An exhibition of winning cars from various motorsport
championships in 2023 will be one of the events that will attract
the attention of residents and guests during the FIA General
Assemblies and the FIA Prize-giving ceremony in Baku, Azernews reports.
The exhibition will be held on December 6 in front of the Heydar
Aliyev Centre, one of the venues of FIA events.
The 2023 exhibition, which will be open to the public, will
feature: Formula 1, World Rally Championship (World Rally
Championship), World Rally-Raid Championship (w2rc), FIA World
Endurance Championship (FIA World Enurance Championship), World
Rallycross Championship (World Rallycross Championship), Formula E,
World Karting Championship (Mondokart FIA Karting World
Championship-KZ) will feature cars driven by winning drivers.
Fans of motorsport will have an opportunity to once again
experience the thrill of racing at the exhibition.
From 5 to 8 December, Baku will host for the first time the FIA
General Assemblies and one of the most anticipated motorsport
events of the year, the FIA Prize-giving Ceremony. The prize-giving
ceremony will honor the winners of the year's motorsport
events.
