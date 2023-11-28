Precision Sourcing Canada Inc. Announces New Office In Vaughan, ON

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Concord, Ontario Nov 28, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Precision Sourcing Canada Inc., a textile importer, is proud to announce the opening of its new office at 2100 Steeles Ave W, Unit 101, Vaughan, ON, L4K 2V1. This strategic expansion is part of the company's ongoing effort to enhance service capabilities and increase its presence in key markets.

The new Vaughan office, strategically located in one of the most vibrant business districts, is designed to support Precision Sourcing Canada's growth and provide a state-of-the-art workspace for its employees. This location will enable the company to better serve its clients in the Greater Toronto Area and across Canada.

Monir Ahmed, CEO of Precision Sourcing Canada Inc., said,“The opening of our new Vaughan office is a significant milestone in our company's growth. This move represents our commitment to providing the best possible service to our clients and expanding our footprint in the Canadian market. The state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location will allow us to enhance our operational efficiencies and foster innovation.”

The new office will house a variety of functions, including customer service, sales, and operations. It will also feature modern amenities and technologies that reflect the company's commitment to sustainability and employee well-being.

Precision Sourcing Canada Inc. invites clients, partners, and media representatives to visit the new office for a guided tour and to learn more about the company's services and solutions.

For more information about Precision Sourcing Canada Inc. or to schedule a visit to the new office, please contact Monir Ahmed, at +1 226 504 2967/ .

About Precision Sourcing Canada Inc.

Precision Sourcing Canada Inc. is a leading garment importer in Canada, dedicated to bringing the latest fashion trends and high-quality clothing to the Canadian market. With our extensive network of global suppliers and manufacturers, we strive to offer a diverse range of garments that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of Canadian consumers.