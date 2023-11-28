PM: Pardon Came After Extensive Negotiations, Not In Response To Grilling

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stressed, on Tuesday, that the Amiri pardon to some citizens, came after extensive negotiations, and was not a mere response to the grilling nor was it born today.

The premier remarks came in a response to comment made the interrogated Member of Parliament (MP) Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf, during a discussion on the grilling in the regular session agenda.

His Highness the premier added that the Amiri pardon is an example of the pure will and sincere desire of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and what is in the best interest of the country, as this step is an overcoming of the burdens of the past and embodies the first step towards the future.

The premier cited several MPs who participated in those long negotiations that ended with the approval of pardon, which made everyone happy, stressing on the necessity of overcoming missteps of the past and moving forward to tolerance.

He reiterated his emphasis on adhering to the constitution and his desire to cooperate with the National Assembly, and complete the Kuwaiti constitutional process.

Earlier, the premier affirmed on his adherence to the constitution and the necessity of opening a new page of democratic cooperation between the government and parliament. (Pickup previous)

