Selfdrive Unveils Exclusive App Offer For The National Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Selfdrive, a mobility company, has announced an exclusive app offer for the UAE National Day, starting from 29th November to 10th December. Exclusively accessible through the Selfdrive mobile app, customers can avail a flat AED 50 discount on the total amount for monthly bookings of selected cars within the Selfdrive fleet.

This special offer underscores Selfdrive's dedication to delivering unbeatable value and an enhanced experience for its customers. Focused on monthly bookings and specific car models, the company aims to provide flexibility and affordability to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

“At Selfdrive, we are continually striving to enhance the customer experience and provide value beyond expectations. Our new app-exclusive offer reflects our commitment to offering flexible, affordable, and convenient solutions for our customers,” said Soham Shah, CEO and Founder of Selfdrive

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, customers can download the Selfdrive app, browse eligible cars, and apply the promo code during the booking process.