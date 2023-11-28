(MENAFN- Spark) CAIRO, 28 November 2023 – After three weekends of intense competition, Magic Squad was crowned world champion for the first time at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Grand Finals held on Sunday. The team racked up an impressive total of 112 points with 3 Booyahs and 45 eliminations, making them the second Brazilian team to ever win the tournament. Besides taking home the championship trophy and USD300,000 prize money, each Magic Squad member also received a limited-edition Champion ring and necklace set.



Magic Squad’s momentous victory marks the second World Series victory for Brazil, four years after Team Corinthians won FFWS 2019 that took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While rivals from team Thailand put up a strong fight in FFWS 2023 Grand Finals, Magic Squad team managed to emerge victorious under Tiago Carvalho’s (BOPS7) leadership and bring home the FFWS championship title.



A word from the newly minted FFWS 2023 Champion

Despite citing challenges such as adapting to the time zone difference and the very different playing strategies from what are usually seen from their local opponents, Magic Squad performed well since the start of the World Series, consistently maintaining a position within the top four teams throughout.



“[Being crowned the champion of FFWS is] an amazing feeling,” said Magic Squad Captain, BOPS7. “It has been my dream since I started playing Free Fire, and I want to thank my team members as I could not have done it without them.”



Team coach Lucas Vinicius Silva Lemos “Luuking” added, “We came here to do our best, and we have witnessed so much growth throughout the entire tournament. Our goal is always the next tournament and the team will remain focused on our calendar for 2024.”



Competitors fought hard for the crown

The Grand Finals saw many tough battles, with Thai teams Buriram United Esports and CGGG trailing in second and third place with 95 and 89 points respectively.



This year’s World Series also saw a different format from previous editions as it introduced a new Point Rush Stage, which gave players a headstart in the Grand Finals. Having these headstart points proved to be a huge advantage for podium teams CGGG, Magic Squad, and Buriram United Esports, who had led the pack at the start of the Grand Finals with 13, 12, and 11 points respectively.



EXP.Dew joins the World Series Hall of fame as FFWS 2023 MVP



EXP.Dew’s consistently formidable performance also earned him the title of FFWS MVP, having scored 6 MVP titles and 110 eliminations throughout the entire tournament.



The incredibly talented sniper, who made his debut in Free Fire esports just last year, has already swept MVP awards at past seasons of the Free Fire Pro League Thailand. Dew now joins the FFWS MVP hall of fame, alongside fellow Thai player BRU.Moshi, who was the Finals MVP (FMVP) of the previous World Series.



Ranked third place on the MVP leaderboard, CGGG’s CGGG.Peter also holds the record for the most eliminations throughout the season at 199. Commendably, RRQ Kazu’s RRQ.Abayy had the highest number of headshots at 116, while CGGG.COZQ executed the most assists at 111.





