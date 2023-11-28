XTB Hires Head of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 28th November 2023 – Middle East

XTB, a global fintech offering online investing platform and mobile app, announced today the appointment of Tomasz Gawron to lead the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) department. This newly created division within the Technology & Product department will be focused on confident and responsible adoption of AI into business operations and XTB’s proprietary investment platforms.

The Head of AI will grow and lead the team responsible for shaping the company's strategy towards incorporating disruptive, AI-powered technologies. Working closely with other company’s departments, this newly created division is tasked with monitoring and identifying the paths towards effective implementation of AI into current and future products and services as well as daily business operations.

"As a fintech enterprise with a focus on the Middle East market, we aim to lead the way in our industry amidst the transformative influence of AI and machine learning. Our pivotal role within XTB is instrumental in expediting the integration of cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions tailored to enhance our existing Machine Learning capabilities. We view this technology not only as an integral component for elevating performance, data analytics, client onboarding, and support but also as a catalyst for enhancing employee productivity. Embracing these advancements positions us uniquely to cater to the distinctive needs of our Middle East clientele." added Achraf Drid Senior Executive Officer - Middle East & North Africa for XTB MENA Region.

As the effective deployment of state-of-the-art technologies requires a strong operational focus, XTB’s AI division will drive the process of prototype testing and validation, as well as oversee all AI-related projects to ensure their high quality and compliance with the company's business goals. The team will also be responsible for the ongoing monitoring of latest trends and developments within the AI area as well as internal knowledge sharing to ensure that all employees are well informed and trained on how AI can be used in their daily tasks not to run afoul of internal procedures and regulatory requirements.

“We will use AI to democratize access to data and personalize user experience. A more unified conversational interface to training materials, platform configuration options and support along with access to current financial data analysis should make platform users more efficient in their day-to-day operations. We are moving towards a world where a custom, interactive report is generated from fresh data whenever you ask. Imagine your personal assistant helping you distill insights from information available on our investment platform” said Adam Dubiel, Chief Product & Technology Officer at XTB.

Tomasz Gawron is an experienced programmer, robotics expert and a co-author of several studies on mobile robotics. He has extensive teaching and training experience gained from supervising Robotics and Computer Science students at Poznan University of Technology. Most recently, he was AI research and engineering lead at Wunderman Thompson Technology where he built the AI research department and was responsible for overseeing the delivery of the company's AI strategy and project coordination. Tomasz holds a PhD in Automation, Electronics and Electrical Engineering from the Poznan University of Technology.





