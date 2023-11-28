Strong Gold Prices Face Busy Week

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold prices continued their ascent, extending two consecutive weeks of gains to reach their previous peak for October. Gold benefited from a market consensus that the Federal Reserve has largely concluded its rate hikes, with increasing expectations of a rate cut in the second quarter of next year. Additionally, a weaker US dollar, sliding US yields and a slowing global economy are enhancing gold's appeal as a safe haven asset. This week's US economic data, particularly on GDP growth and inflation, could affect sentiment and, consequently, gold prices.
MENAFN28112023006667014463ID1107499745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.