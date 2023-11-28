Strong Gold Prices Face Busy Week

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold prices continued their ascent, extending two consecutive weeks of gains to reach their previous peak for October. Gold benefited from a market consensus that the Federal Reserve has largely concluded its rate hikes, with increasing expectations of a rate cut in the second quarter of next year. Additionally, a weaker US dollar, sliding US yields and a slowing global economy are enhancing gold's appeal as a safe haven asset. This week's US economic data, particularly on GDP growth and inflation, could affect sentiment and, consequently, gold prices.



