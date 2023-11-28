Mama’S Creations Launches Direct-To-Consumer E-Commerce Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide Platform Launch Marks the Company's First-Ever Direct-to-Consumer Online Sales, Reaffirming its Strategy to be a One-Stop-Shop for Retailers and Consumers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the launch of its nationwide direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform , offering popular MamaMancini's retail products for delivery throughout the continental United States.

During the first phase of the platform launch, customers can shop online from a curated selection of MamaMancini's bestselling products including Beef Meatball On-the-Go Cups, Beef Meatballs Family Meals, Turkey Meatballs Family Meals, Stuffed Meatballs Family Meals and a Meatball Family Meals Variety Pack. Flat rate shipping within the continental U.S. market will enable timely delivery to customers, with the Company's facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey handling warehousing and order fulfillment.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama's Creations, commented:“Our move into e-commerce was the result of thoughtful planning and market analysis, to developing an efficient and sustainable business model that we expect will improve upon common industry pain points. To that end, our new e-commerce platform is a natural next step in our brand evolution and a reaffirmation of our one-stop-shop mission – expanding beyond our established nationwide distribution network to allow consumers to purchase their favorite items online and have them shipped directly to their home or business. This new channel allows us to dynamically change our offerings to address consumer needs, while capturing what we expect to be an incremental shopping occasion in select regions where consumers may have less convenient access to our products today.”

Lauren Sella, Chief Marketing Officer of Mama's Creations, added:“We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever direct-to-consumer offering, providing a new venue for our established national fan base to buy their favorite meals from the comfort of their own home. To support this launch, we will pursue a number of digital advertising and targeted social media initiatives, seeking to capture both incremental shopping occasions and untapped customer demographics. While we are starting with our bestselling legacy products, in time we will seek to expand our offering to include a wider variety of products. I look forward to continued brand-building efforts in the months ahead as we strive to grow sales, and ultimately, build sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About Mama's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company's broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini's rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may,”“believe,”“future,”“plan” or“planned,”“will” or“should,”“expect,”“anticipates,”“eventually” or“projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lucas A. ZimmermanManaging DirectorMZ Group - MZ North America(949) 259-4987