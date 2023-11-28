Soluna To Present At Water Tower Research’S Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference On December 7

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH), based in Albany, NY, a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing applications, today announced that John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings, Inc., will present live at the Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference, presented by Water Tower Research at OTC Markets Group offices, on Thursday, December 7, 2023.



DATE : December 7, 2023

TIME: 1:55 PM EDT

LINK:

Recent Company Highlights



Substantial cash balance - The unrestricted cash balance as of September 30, 2023, was $5.6 million compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2022. This is driven by new project-level investments, operational execution, and expense management measures implemented in the first half of the year.

Revenue Ramp - Revenue in the third quarter increased by 176% to $5.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The revenue increase is driven by the continued ramp in the Project Dorothy sites, including hosting and proprietary mining. AI initiative - The Company launched a new initiative focused on a new data center purpose-built for AI training workloads. The new design, code-named“Helix”, will be part of Project Dorothy 2; due to start in the first quarter of 2024. The Company also formed a new Advisory Board to accelerate the Company's AI initiatives and tapped Daniel Golding, a former head of advanced engineering and data center innovation at Google.



About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna's data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to 'Sell. Every. Megawatt.'

