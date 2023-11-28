(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), which owns 80% of the PODC common stock, announced today the integration of SourceAudio's music licensing service, . This partnership revolutionizes podcasting, offering personalized and efficient tools for podcasters to discover and select sound designs seamlessly aligned with their shows. By incorporating SourceAudio's cutting-edge AI technology to access top-tier movie and TV music catalogs of 1.2 million songs, PodcastOne aims to elevate the creative quality of their podcasts, providing audiences with an immersive and iconic audio experience.

With SourceAudio's AI technology, PodcastOne's team will now have the capability to precisely identify and search for the most specific audio elements tailored to the unique needs of each podcast. For instance, podcast producers can now search for "intro music for Adam Carolla" and the AI will curate selections based on Adam's personality, the demographic of his listeners, and tonal characteristics that best complement his show.

"This partnership marks a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering an unparalleled podcasting experience," said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. "By leveraging SourceAudio's AI technology, we are empowering our podcasters to discover audio elements that resonate with the essence of their shows, creating a more engaging and immersive listening experience."

About SourceAudio

Based in Los Angeles, SourceAudio's best-in-class music CMS and AI platform hosts more than 30 millions songs from incredibly diverse production music libraries, indies, and publishers who connect directly with the largest and most influential content creators and broadcasters/streaming networks in the world via the platform. With unrivaled AI music search, metadata, team collaboration, and a licensing user experience at its core, SourceAudio further extends its value through integrated solutions built specifically for the music-for-commercial-media supply chain. Its full-stack solution serves as the launchpad to unlocking instant downstream revenue opportunities like YouTube ContentID, DSP distribution, and licensing to podcasters, radio groups, television, and beyond. With its standard-setting AI-powered search, automated metadata, AI playlisting, and generative audio solutions, SourceAudio revolutionizes the space through its suite of products and tools created specifically to empower rights holders everywhere.

For more information, visit

About PodcastOne, Inc.

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

