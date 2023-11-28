Eden Research To Present At The Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference November 30, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DIDCOT, United Kingdom, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Research plc (AIM:EDEN | OTCQB: EDNSF), based in Oxfordshire, UK, focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology for use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, today announced that Sean Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by , on November 30, 2023.

DATE : November 30, 2023

TIME: 09:30 – 10:00 ET | 14:30 – 15:00 GMT

Launch of Ecovelex, Eden's third flagship sustainable crop protection product, in collaboration with Corteva

Successful fundraise of £9.9 (c. $12.5) million to accelerate the company's growth

Various regulatory approvals across key regions including the US and Central Europe

Recent regulatory approvals have converted to 55% rise in product sales in FY 2022 Over 140 field trials run in 2023 with potential distribution partners for an insecticide, Eden's next crop protection product



About Eden Research plc

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden's products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites. To date, they have been primarily used on high-value fruits and vegetables, improving crop yields and marketability, with equal or better performance when compared with conventional pesticides. Eden has two products currently on the market:

Based on plant-derived active ingredients, Mevalone® is a foliar biofungicide which initially targets a key disease affecting grapes and other high-value fruit and vegetable crops. It is a useful tool in crop defence programmes and is aligned with the requirements of integrated pest management programmes. It is approved for sale in a number of key countries whilst Eden and its partners pursue regulatory clearance in new territories thereby growing Eden's addressable market globally.

CedrozTM is a bionematicide that targets free living nematodes which are parasitic worms that affect a wide range of high-value fruit and vegetable crops globally. Cedroz is registered for sale on two continents and Eden's commercial collaborator, Eastman Chemical, is pursuing registration and commercialisation of this important new product in numerous countries globally.

Eden's Sustaine® encapsulation technology is used to harness the biocidal efficacy of naturally occurring chemicals produced by plants (terpenes) and can also be used with both natural and synthetic compounds to enhance their performance and ease-of-use. Sustaine microcapsules are naturally-derived, plastic-free, biodegradable micro-spheres derived from yeast. It is one of the only viable, proven and immediately registerable solutions to the microplastics problem in formulations requiring encapsulation.

Eden was admitted to trading on AIM on 11 May 2012 and trades under the symbol EDEN. It was awarded the London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark in January 2021, which recognises London-listed companies that derive over 50% of their total annual revenue from products and services that contribute to the global green economy. Eden derives 100% of its total annual revenues from sustainable products and services.

For more information about Eden, please visit:

