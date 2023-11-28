ADIFE 2023: Sharjah Chamber showcases investment opportunities in food sector

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, November 28, 2023

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SCCI) ongoing participation in the second annual Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) has been marked with success, according to the Chamber. The event, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and organised by ADNEC Group, offers a vibrant showcase of the latest products and innovations in the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry, presented by over 550 local and international companies.

The Chamber, represented by the Sharjah Export Development Centre (SEDC), is hosting a stand at the event that features numerous local Sharjah companies specialising in the manufacture and sales of food products. Through its participation, the SCCI aims to present investment opportunities in the food manufacturing sector, highlight Sharjah’s F&B products, and uncover new export markets. Joining the SCCI delegation are Marwan Salem Al Muhairi, Head of Exhibitions at the SEDC, and Sultan Al Ali, Senior Executive of Export Services and Market Management at the SEDC.

Boosting business sustainability

The Sharjah Chamber is keen to augment the business community’s sustainability and growth, as well as diversify its competitive, cutting-edge abilities, opening the door for the Emirate’s business owners and investors to discover the latest global developments across a spectrum of sectors while informing them about the requirements of foreign markets. These efforts provide the framework for the Chamber’s participation in ADIFE and will contribute to expanding Sharjah’s geographical reach, paving the way for global exports. F&B is one of the most promising sectors in Sharjah, providing valuable investment opportunities that feed into economic growth and contribute significantly to the UAE national strategies for food security and wellbeing.

A prime platform

The SCCI’s participation in ADIFE is an important step. The event provides a valuable platform for introducing and promoting UAE food products and serves as the ideal environment for supporting and developing national exports and boosting competitiveness. It does so by presenting export means and solutions, increasing opportunities for product marketing and export development, facilitating deals, and helping participating companies explore mechanisms for cooperation with an array of concerned entities. In addition, the event exposes companies to the latest F&B developments and innovations, allowing them to exchange expertise with exporters regarding modern services and solutions designed to support food exports from Sharjah and the UAE.

During this year’s edition of ADIFE, the scope of participants has expanded to include 550 international and national companies representing 20 global nations, as well as 79 brands exhibiting 65 brand-new products. Exhibiting companies, some participating in the event for the first time, hail from more than 50 countries. Thus, the event serves as the ideal platform to rub shoulders with big buyers, explore investment opportunities, build partnerships, and strike deals, all in a stimulating professional environment.





