IDC's UAE Public Sector Congress to Explore the Future of Government Ecosystems: A Global Confluence of Innovation and Collaboration

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai – Governments worldwide are embarking on a transformative journey to align their operations with the service excellence standards set by the private sector. Through the strategic deployment of cutting-edge technologies and innovations, governments are breaking down silos, fostering collaboration, and elevating societal and quality-of-life outcomes.

In the pursuit of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, the UAE government is at the forefront of this paradigm shift, aiming to create a future-ready nation and harmonious society. Digital technologies form the bedrock of this visionary endeavor, positioning the UAE as a global leader in pioneering emerging technologies across public and private sectors. This commitment has given rise to agile, collaborative government ecosystems that leverage technology to drive innovation at scale.

Taking place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on December 13, the 2023 edition of the IDC Public Sector Congress will explore all these developments and more. Esteemed industry experts and key decision makers from across the UAE's public sector will examine the long-term success factors for enabling large-scale, transformational initiatives supported by widespread ecosystems of partners, data, and experiences.

Hosted under the theme 'The Emergence of a New Government Ecosystem', this premier event will serve as a platform for respected thought leaders to discuss emerging digital government trends and showcase innovations that will define the future of public sector operations and citizen services. H.E. Mohammad Hassan, executive director for the statistics and data science sector at the UAE's Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, will deliver the opening address as he shares a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and initiatives shaping the UAE government's approach.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has provided its backing as a Supporting Partner for the IDC Public Sector Congress 2023. "Innovation is the engine that drives the future, and the UAE has recognized its pivotal role early on, adapting cutting-edge technologies across government entities and solidifying its positon as global leader in actively adopting emerging technologies across both the public and private sectors," says the Chamber's CEO, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi.

"In line with the vision of our leadership, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, underwent a comprehensive digital transformation rendering all our services 100% digital allowing our stakeholders seamless access from anywhere through the TAMM platform. Additionally, we also launched another cutting-edge technology service for the business community, Chamber GPT — an AI-powered business chat that promptly addresses inquiries. This transformation aims to revolutionize how economic and commercial information is provided to members, entrepreneurs, and businesses globally, aligning with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071. Together we can pave the way for a future-ready UAE, aligning our efforts with the visionary goals of the long-term government vision."

Unlike traditional value chains, contemporary government ecosystems thrive on the principles of shared data, insights, applications, operations, and expertise. The IDC Public Sector Congress 2023 will navigate the challenges posed by rapid technological evolution on the journey to building ecosystems that fuel a shared services economy, presenting a blueprint for propelling public sector entities into an era of collaborative partnerships, data sharing, and enriched experiences.

"The IDC Public Sector Congress 2023 will provide a pivotal platform for exploring the transformative potential of technology in addressing the enduring societal challenges of our time," says Ranjit Rajan, IDC's vice president of research for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa. "In my keynote, 'Harnessing Digital for Social Value: Impact, Scale, and Trust,' I will stress the need for governments to embrace technological innovation and leverage the latest advancements in AI to not only achieve national and global sustainability goals but also to foster the development of data-driven, intelligent organizations. This journey requires a steadfast commitment to robust security and digital trust. Together, let us chart a course toward a more connected, sustainable, and inclusive future."

The IDC Public Sector Congress 2023 in Dubai promises to be a groundbreaking event, offering an unrivaled opportunity for key stakeholders to engage in dynamic discussions, share insights, and shape the future of digital government. For more information and to register for the event, please click here. Alternatively, you can contact Sheila Manek at ... or on +971 4 446 3154. You can also join the discussion on social media using the hashtag #IDCGOVERNMENT.

IDC's valued partners for the IDC Public Sector Congress 2023 include: Trend Micro and Red Hat as Platinum Partners; Kofax as Gold Partner; and the UAE Cyber Security Council, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Electronic Security Center, the Government of Sharjah's Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Cyber Security Center, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, and Dubai Customs as Supporting Partners.





