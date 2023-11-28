Bollywood blockbuster unfolds high-speed motorbike chase sequence over frozen expanse of Lake Baikal in Siberia

(MENAFN) In a captivating cinematic spectacle, the latest Bollywood blockbuster 'Pathaan' unfolds a high-speed motorbike chase sequence over the frozen expanse of Lake Baikal in southern Siberia, featuring Indian film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. This thrilling sequence is part of a burgeoning trend in Indian filmmaking that explores the untapped beauty of shooting locales in the Russian Federation.



The allure of Russia's diverse landscapes has not only captivated the imaginations of Indian filmmakers but has also become a strategic soft power tool for Moscow in the evolving, multipolar world. 'Pathaan' joins the ranks of other films riding this bandwagon, such as the action-thriller 'Tiger 3,' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which showcases the splendor of St. Petersburg, the former capital of the Russian Empire.



Beyond the glitz of Bollywood blockbusters, even south Indian Tamil-language films have ventured into the realms of Russia's cinematic potential. Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' and Ajay Gnanamuthu's 'Cobra,' starring Chiyaan Vikram, have leveraged the stunning landscapes of Russia for their narratives. The upcoming 'Agni Siragugal' takes the cinematic journey further, exploring not only Russia but also Kazakhstan and Central Asia, capturing the essence of diverse cultures under extreme weather conditions.



The current cinematic collaboration between India and Russia echoes a historical connection that dates back to the 1950s when Raj Kapoor's classics like 'Awaara' and 'Shri 420' laid the foundation for cultural exchange between the erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and India. Kapoor's films, particularly 'Awaara,' dubbed in Russian as 'Brodiaga,' became a cultural phenomenon, resonating not only with Indian visitors to the USSR but also playing on loop at official banquets.



The bond strengthened in 1970 with Kapoor's 'Mera Naam Joker,' featuring Russian ballerina and actress Kseniya Ryabinkina. Bollywood stars like Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Mithun Chakraborty amassed millions of fans across the USSR. Ryabinkina made a notable return to Bollywood in 2009, acting in 'Chintu ji,' starring Raj's son Rishi Kapoor.



As Bollywood continues to explore the picturesque landscapes of Russia, this cinematic collaboration serves as a testament to the enduring cultural ties and the soft power diplomacy at play between two nations. The shared history of cinematic enchantment lays the groundwork for a new chapter in the evolving narrative of Indo-Russian cultural exchange, bridging the gap between the two countries through the universal language of film.





MENAFN28112023000045015687ID1107499664