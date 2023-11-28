Polish Farmers intensified their demonstration against EU`s lenient trade policy towards Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of protests, farmers associated with Poland's Deceived Village Association have intensified their demonstration against what they perceive as the European Union's lenient trade policy towards Ukraine. The focal point of their dissent is the Medyka border crossing, one of Poland's busiest entry points with Ukraine, where round-the-clock roadblocks have been implemented. The protest, initially occurring from 9 am to 8 pm local time since Thursday, has now transitioned into a 24/7 blockade, slated to persist until January 3.



Roman Kondrow, a representative of the association, disclosed that only two lorries would be allowed to pass through the blockade every hour, with humanitarian aid and war supplies being the sole exemptions. Medyka is the fourth border point where Polish farmers and truckers have staged protests since November 6, leading to significant disruptions and leaving thousands of lorries stranded for days. Similar blockades have been enacted at crossing points in Dorohusk, Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, and Korczowa.



The overarching objective of this massive demonstration is to draw attention to the perceived detrimental impact on the farming sector caused by the EU's decision to relax regulations for Ukrainian transport companies in 2022. This policy shift has resulted in Polish truck drivers facing increased competition from their Ukrainian counterparts, who offer services at lower prices. Consequently, Ukrainian companies are now transporting goods not only between the European Union and Ukraine but also within the European Union itself.



The protesters argue that this shift in trade dynamics has led to economic losses for Polish truck drivers and farmers, prompting their sustained and amplified demonstration. The blockade at Medyka serves as a potent symbol of their discontent, strategically positioned at a key border crossing to maximize its impact. As the standoff continues, the protest not only disrupts regular cross-border trade but also underscores the complexities and tensions surrounding trade policies within the European Union and its neighboring countries.



Stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the need for dialogue and resolution to mitigate the economic fallout and address the grievances raised by the protesting farmers.





MENAFN28112023000045015687ID1107499651