EU exposes effect of restrictions on Russia trade

(MENAFN) In a significant revelation, the European Union (EU) has disclosed the substantial impact of sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as detailed by Eurostat, the bloc's official statistics agency. The latest figures, adjusted for seasonal variations, paint a stark picture of the transformation in trade relations between the European Union and Russia, with imports from Russia plummeting nearly fivefold since the implementation of Ukraine-related restrictions.



Eurostat's data illustrates a noteworthy decline in Russia's share in European Union imports from outside the bloc, dropping from 9.5 percent in February 2022 to a mere 2 percent by September 2023. Simultaneously, the share of exports from the European Union to Russia experienced a parallel decline, falling from 3.8 percent to 1.4 percent during the same period.



March 2022 marked a notable point in this economic shift, as Eurostat recorded the highest trade deficit with Russia, reaching EUR18.6 billion. This deficit was primarily attributed to the elevated prices of energy products. However, Eurostat highlights a subsequent significant reduction in the trade deficit, signifying a recalibration of the trade landscape between the European Union and Russia.



Examining the composition of trade, Eurostat reveals that natural gas, petroleum oils, nickel, iron, and steel, as well as fertilizers, constituted approximately two-thirds of the European Union's total imports from Russia. Despite the overall decrease in Russia's share in the imports of these products, the European Union exhibited adaptability by diversifying its sources.



Notably, the bloc increased its purchases of natural gas and petroleum oils from alternative suppliers, including the United States, Norway, Algeria, and Saudi Arabia. The United States expanded its role in nickel supply, while China emerged as the primary supplier of iron and steel.



Interestingly, the dynamics surrounding fertilizer imports followed a distinctive trajectory.



Russia's share in extra-European Union imports experienced a nearly one-third decline in 2022. However, Eurostat highlights a subsequent rebound, with Russia's share returning to its pre-sanctions level of 27 percent during the period of July to September.



As the European Union navigates this transformed trade landscape, the revelations underscore the resilience and adaptability of the bloc's economy in the face of geopolitical challenges. The shifting patterns in imports and exports reflect the dynamic nature of international trade relationships, prompting stakeholders to closely monitor and respond to these evolving dynamics.





