Alarming surge in UK in closure of businesses throughout the past year

(MENAFN) In a recent report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the United Kingdom witnessed an alarming surge in the closure of businesses throughout the past year, reaching record-breaking numbers. The ONS data reveals a notable increase in the phenomenon termed as 'business deaths,' soaring from 328,000 in 2021 to a staggering 345,000 in 2022. Consequently, the 'death rate,' signifying the percentage of active businesses that shuttered their operations, experienced a concerning uptick from 11.2 percent to 11.8 percent over the two-year period. Strikingly, this surpassed the 'birth rate' of new businesses founded in 2022, marking the first time this has occurred since 2010.



The comprehensive report further outlines that 345,000 businesses closed their doors in the United Kingdom in 2022, constituting a 5 percent increase compared to the preceding year and setting a disquieting record as the highest figure since records began in 2002. In contrast, the entrepreneurial landscape witnessed a decline, with only 337,000 new businesses launched nationwide in 2022, down from 364,000 in the previous year.



Delving into sector-specific challenges, the transport and storage industry emerged as the most adversely affected, experiencing a staggering 'death rate' of 23.8 percent, nearly double that of any other sector. Following closely, information and communication businesses faced a substantial closure rate of 13.6 percent, while accommodation and food services, along with retail industries, shared the joint-third highest failure rate at 12.8 percent.



Despite the overall gloomy outlook, there were glimmers of positivity, notably in the information and communication sector. This industry not only weathered the storm more resiliently but also boasted a higher percentage of high-growth businesses than any other sector. A business is classified as 'high-growth' when its average annualized growth surpasses 20 percent per year over a three-year period, measured by either the number of employees or turnover.



As the United Kingdom grapples with this unprecedented wave of business closures, stakeholders and policymakers find themselves at a critical juncture, necessitating strategic interventions to revive economic vibrancy and foster a more conducive environment for entrepreneurial growth.



