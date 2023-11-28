Malaysia's government reports successful rescue of over 120 victims of job scams

(MENAFN) Malaysia's government has reported the successful rescue of more than 120 individuals believed to be victims of job scams, stranded in northern Myanmar due to ongoing conflict between the military and armed ethnic groups. The number of Malaysians rescued increased from an initial 26 to 127 in recent days, according to Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir. He assured the public that the rescued individuals are now in a secure location, with plans to facilitate their return to Malaysia by Thursday.



The stranded group was reportedly located in Laukkaing, a town notorious for online scams, gambling, and other organized criminal activities. The rescue operation became imperative due to the escalation of fighting in northern Myanmar, where an alliance of armed ethnic minority groups launched a surprise offensive last month. These groups have seized control of several border crossings to China, causing significant disruptions to trade in the region.



Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir expressed gratitude to China and Myanmar authorities for their assistance in the rescue operation. Additionally, the ministry was called upon to evacuate an Indonesian and a Hong Kong citizen from the area, and they are set to be flown out alongside the Malaysians. The situation underscores the complex challenges faced by individuals caught in conflict zones, often becoming unwitting victims of circumstances beyond their control. As efforts continue to repatriate these individuals, the incident highlights the broader impact of conflict on vulnerable populations, including those lured into precarious situations through fraudulent job schemes.

