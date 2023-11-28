Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size Worth USD 572.62 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising adoption in personalized medicine and precision therapies, expanding regulatory approvals of monoclonal antibodies by regulatory agencies across the globe, and increasing technological advancements in biotechnology and immunology are some of the factors expected to drive Monoclonal Antibodies market revenue growth Vancouver, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global monoclonal antibodies market size was USD 204.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The global monoclonal antibodies market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the rising adoption of personalized medicine, expanding regulatory approvals for monoclonal antibodies, and continuous technological advancements in biotechnology and immunology. These factors, along with the increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases, are contributing to a surge in demand for effective and targeted monoclonal antibody-based therapies.

Human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) dominated the market in 2022, with the human mAb segment holding the largest revenue share. This was attributed to the popularity of Humira (Adalimumab), a human monoclonal antibody widely used in the treatment of various conditions. Extensive research and development activities, coupled with high adoption of antibody therapeutics in developed countries, are expected to drive market revenue growth. The recent FDA approval of Tezspire (tezepelumab) for severe asthma treatment is a significant milestone in this regard. Indication Insights:

The cancer segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, fueled by the rising number of cancer cases globally and increasing interest in monoclonal antibodies for various cancer types. Monoclonal antibodies have demonstrated higher effectiveness with minimal side effects in cancer therapy. The autoimmune diseases segment is expected to experience robust revenue growth, driven by technological advancements, government initiatives, and the use of monoclonal antibodies in treating autoimmune conditions. End-Use Insights: Hospitals led the end-use segment in 2022, attributing the growth to increased hospital admissions for chronic illnesses such as autoimmune diseases and rheumatoid arthritis. Monoclonal antibodies play a crucial role in precision medicine, particularly in complex conditions like cancer and autoimmune disorders. Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market, accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. The region's advanced medical infrastructure, aging population, high healthcare consumption, and awareness regarding monoclonal antibodies contribute to market growth.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 204.42 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 572.62 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Source, indication, production type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Amgen Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Abbott Laboratories; AstraZeneca plc; Eli Lilly And Company; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; Bristol Myers Squibb; F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Viatris Inc.; Biogen Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Sanofi S.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global monoclonal antibodies market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective monoclonal antibodies solutions.



Strategic Development



On 27 May 2021, Novartis AG, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, and Sub-Atomic Accomplices, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical organization, declared the beginning of the clinical trial Eympathy, a Stage 2 and 3 study, to investigate the utilization of its original DARP in therapeutic candidate ensovibep (MP0420) for the treatment of Coronavirus. On 10 January 2021, Sanofi, a global drug, and medical organization, declared the acquisition of Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical organization to add KY1005, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key immune system regulator OX40L, to its pipeline.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global monoclonal antibodies market on the basis of source, indication, production type, end-use, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Production Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



