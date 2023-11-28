Network Analytics Market To Surpass USD 9.94 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 23.7%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Network Analytics Market t size is projected to reach USD 9.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network analytics market size was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled Network Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030. Network analytics serves as a significant tool for overseeing and ensuring the security of data networks, enabling the detection and management of any undesirable activities. With the growing recognition of the importance of data-driven decision-making, organizations are increasingly adopting these solutions to optimize their networks, leading to market growth.

Request a Free Sample PDF:

Key Industry Development: Oracle Corporation launched the“Network Analysis Suite”, which enhanced various network function data with machine learning and artificial intelligence. It primarily helped operators in making informed decisions and automating network stability further. Key Takeaways

Increased Adoption of Cloud Computing in Network Analytics by Major Companies to Boost the Market Growth

Rising Need for Sophisticated Analytics Solutions for Enhanced Network Experience to Drive Market Growth

Rising Awareness About Network Security and Reliability Propel the Adoption of Analytics in Data Centers Market Players Are Focusing on Various Strategies to Expand their Analytics Solutions Worldwide

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the Network Analytics Market are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Vehere, Inc. (U.S.), Plixer, LLC. (U.S.), Subex (India), Aruta Networks (U.S.), Cynet (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 23.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.94 billion Base Year 2022 Network Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 1.87 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered Component, Network Type, End User and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details:





Drivers and Restraints:

Progress of Internet of Things (IoT) in Analytics Solutions to Propel Market Growth

IoT devices generate vast amounts of data, serving as a rich source for network analytics. This data deluge is driven by the proliferation of IoT devices, creates a strong demand for network analytics tools and services. The sheer quantity of data generated by IoT devices creates a strong demand for these solutions. Organizations are seeking these solutions to extract valuable insights from this data to improve their operations.

However, organizations face challenges in securing staff with the specialized skills required for deploying and managing analytics solutions, which hinders their ability to fully leverage these tools.





Segmentation:

By Component



Solution Services

By Network Type



Enterprise Network

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid Telecom Network

By End User



Organizations, Enterprises, Businesses

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Telecom Companies Data Centers

By Region



North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

North American Market Captures the Key Share in the Market Owing to Government Initiatives and Digital Transformation Adoption

North American market secures the major network analytics market share. North America benefits from robust technology and infrastructure availability, which provides a strong foundation for the adoption and utilization of network analytics solutions.

The proliferation of IoT devices and the expansion of 5G networks in the Asia Pacific region are driving the need for network analytics solutions. These solutions are considered essential for managing these emerging technologies and supporting regional growth.





Quick Buy - Network Analytics Market Research Report





Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Firms Forming Partnerships to Expand Globally

Prominent companies are taking a global expansion approach by introducing industry-specific solutions and forming strategic alliances with local partners to establish strong regional influence. Simultaneously, key market players are diversifying their product offerings to attract and retain their customer base. Substantial investments in research and development align closely with the growth trajectory of the market. These strategies play a pivotal role in sustaining and further elevating competitiveness in the ever-evolving market landscape.





FAQ's

How big is the Network Analytics Market?

Network Analytics Market size was USD 1.87 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Network Analytics Market Growing?

The Network Analytics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Analytics as a Service Market Size, Share, Growth 2030

Cloud Analytics Market Share and Industry Analysis

Machine Learning (ML) Market Share, Trends 2030





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Attachment