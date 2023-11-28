The increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of chronic wounds are the key factors driving the market.

The increasing prevalence of various chronic wounds across the globe is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Some of the prevailing chronic wounds are diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

Diabetic foot ulcers generally occur due to prolonged diabetes or low blood glucose level in patients. The increasing rate of diabetes in all age groups across the globe is a major factor responsible for the high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers. As per studies conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2017, the prevalence rate of diabetic foot ulcers in North America was 13.0% (highest), 5.5% in Asia, 7.2% in Africa, 5.1% in Europe, 1.5% in Australia, 16.6% in Belgium, 14.8% in Canada, and 13.0% in the U.S.

The incidence rate of pressure ulcers is rising owing to a rapidly aging population and an increase in the incidence of disabilities across the globe. In the U.S., around USD 11.0 billion is spent per year on pressure ulcers, as per the NCBI. Furthermore, the prevalence rate of pressure ulcers in nursing home patients is around 11.0% every year, therefore incidence and prevalence are anticipated to be high over the forecast period.

A venous leg ulcer is an open lesion between the ankle joint and knees mainly caused due to venous disease. It is the most common leg ulcer and the prevalence rate of venous leg ulcers ranges from 0.18% to 1.0%, as per NCBI. Venous leg ulcers are the most advanced form of chronic venous disorders and the recurrence rate of these ulcers is more than 70.0%. Such a high prevalence of chronic wounds is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

