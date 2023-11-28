Surveillance Radar Market's North American Growth: Modernizations And Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surveillance Radars Market size by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region. The market is driven by various factors, such as the advancement in border surveillance systems, ongoing military modernizations, demand for border surveillance, and the need for advanced air defense systems among others.

The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Advancement in electronic warfare

The application of electronic warfare can render conventional radars useless, allowing aircraft, personnel, vehicles, and drones to go undetected. Hostile electronic warfare tactics are used to degrade the effectiveness of military radars. Noise jamming, false target generation, chaff, and decoys are some of the methods used in electronic warfare.

Noise jammers enter the receiver via the antenna and increase the noise level at the input of the receiver to distort and hide targets. False target generation, or repeated jamming, is a technique wherein the enemy introduces additional signals into the radar receiver in an attempt to trick the receiver into thinking that they are real target echoes. Chaff is an artificial cloud consisting of several tiny metallic reflecting strips that generate strong echoes over a large area to mask the presence of tangible target echoes or to create confusion. Decoys are small and inexpensive air vehicles or other objects designed to appear to the radar as if they are real targets.

The need for upgraded surveillance radars with electronic countermeasures is, therefore, driving the market for surveillance radars, especially for military applications, due to the advancement in electronic warfare.

Based on the application, the defense and space segment is expected to lead the surveillance radar market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the surveillance radars market is segmented into commercial, national security, and defense & space. The defense & space segment is projected to lead the surveillance radars market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the ongoing military modernization programs globally. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising demand for 3D surveillance radars for air defense, need for surveillance radars for border protection and surveillance, need for airborne, drone-based surveillance radars for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), among others.

Long range radars segment is estimated to be the largest market share during the forecast period.

The long range radar is estimated to be the largest market sahre segment in the surveillance radar market. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to need of long range radars are used for long-distance tracking and accurate location. These radars are capable of engaging multiple targets simultaneously and can resist electronic jamming. For example, the range of SPS-48 land-based surveillance radar offered by L3Harris is estimated to have a range of 460 km, which can track multiple targets moving in any direction, at any speed.

By Platform, space segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR in surveillance radars market

Based on platform, the space segment is projected to lead the surveillance radars market from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this segment can be attributed for Surveillance radars for space are satellite-based. Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is the most commonly used surveillance radar for space. Other types of space surveillance radars are Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) and tracking radars.

By Waveform, the frequency modulated continuous wave segment is projected to lead the surveillance radars market

Based on waveform, the surveillance radars market is segmented into frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW), Doppler, and ultra-wideband impulse. The frequency modulated continuous wave segment is projected to lead the surveillance radars market from 2020 to 2025, due to the increase in the military expenditure by the various countries around the globe. Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) radar radiates continuous transmission power like a simple continuous-wave radar.

Based on the Frequency, the X-band segment is expected to lead the surveillance radar market share during the forecast period.

Based on the frequency band, the X-band segment is expected to lead the surveillance radar market during the forecast period. The market for X-band surveillance radars is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its preference for military applications. X-band is reserved for government and military use. Several marine radars operate on X-band as it provides better target resolution, especially for long-range applications.

The market for surveillance radar in the North America is projected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

The North America region of the surveillance radar market has the highest market share during the forecast period. The surveillance radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing modernizations of aircraft, ships, border surveillance systems, among others. According to an article published in by The Intercept on 25th August 2019, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are planning to install 10 surveillance towers across the Arizona border under a USD 26 million contract with Elbit Systems (Israel). Cross-border conflicts, high illegal immigration rates, and drug trafficking have led to the US Homeland Security investing heavily in border security and detection systems. The US Customs and Border Protection has started installing surveillance towers across the Texas border.

