Kineta To Host KOL Event To Review New Data From VISTA-101 Clinical Trial Of KVA12123 In Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors On December 5, 2023

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today that it will host a virtual KOL event to discuss new data from the VISTA-101 clinical trial of KVA12123 in patients with advanced solid tumors. Details are as follows:



KOL Event to Review New Data from VISTA-101 Clinical Trial of KVA12123 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Monday, December 5, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time

To register, click here.

The event will feature presentations from two key opinion leaders in immuno-oncology:

Michael A. Curran, Ph.D., Associate Professor at MD Anderson Cancer Center Department of Immunology, who will discuss key challenges with current cancer therapies and the potential for VISTA blocking immunotherapy to reverse immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment (TME) and drive anti-tumor activity.

Evan Y. Yu, M.D., Professor and Medical Oncology Section Head at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, who will join Kineta leadership to discuss immuno-oncology clinical trials and review the new positive monotherapy data from the ongoing VISTA-101 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating KVA12123, the company's VISTA blocking immunotherapy, in patients with advanced solid tumors.



A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Michael A. Curran, Ph.D.

Michael A. Curran, Ph.D. received a Ph.D. in Immunology from Stanford University where he was awarded the McDevitt prize for the best graduate thesis in his year. Dr. Curran was the first recipient of the prestigious American Cancer Society Levy Fellowship to fund his post-doctoral studies in the lab of Dr. James P. Allison. While pursuing his postdoctoral studies at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Curran published several influential manuscripts describing how T cell co-stimulatory pathways could be modulated in tandem to mediate immunologic rejection of melanomas in mice. Dr. Curran was the first to describe how combination blockade of the T cell co-inhibitory receptors CTLA-4 and PD-1 promoted the rejection of a majority of murine melanomas – a combination that remains the most effective FDA-approved immunotherapy.

At the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Curran is an Associate Professor of Immunology and his laboratory seeks to discover the underlying mechanisms of immune resistance in the“coldest” tumors, pancreatic and prostate adenocarcinoma and glioblastoma, so that rational therapeutic interventions can be developed to restore T cell infiltration and sensitivity to T cell checkpoint blockade. This research focuses on normalization of tumor oxygen metabolism to increase T cell metabolic fitness, activation of innate pro-inflammatory immune sensors capable of re-programming tumor myeloid stroma, and on discovery of novel immune checkpoint antibodies capable of depleting stromal elements responsible for T cell exclusion and function suppression.

About Evan Y. Yu, M.D.

Evan Y. Yu, M.D. is a medical oncologist specializing in GenitoUrinary malignancies, specifically prostate, bladder and testicular cancer treatment and research. He is the Section Head for Cancer Medicine, Clinical Research Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and serves as the Medical Director for Clinical Research at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Consortium. In addition, Dr. Yu is a Professor at the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. He is the institution's Principal Investigator for the National Cancer Trials Network Lead Academic Performance Site (LAPS) Grant, Southwest Oncology Group and Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group-American College of Radiology Imaging Network. Dr. Yu is also the Core Director for the Pacific Northwest Prostate Cancer Specialized Program of Research Excellence and co-principal investigator of the Department of Defense Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Consortium for his institution. He graduated Alpha Omega Alpha from the University of Washington School of Medicine. Dr. Yu's research focuses on testing the next wave of novel molecular targeted therapies and immunotherapy techniques, with a complementary focus on imaging biomarkers. Previously, Dr. Yu served as a Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program Director for a decade at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. He has regularly been voted a“Top Doctor” by Castle Connolly, U.S. News and World Report, Seattle magazine, and Seattle Met magazine. He has served for many years on the National Cancer Institute Genitourinary Cancers Steering Committee and is currently the Co-Chair for the National Cancer Institute Prostate Cancer Task Force. Dr. Yu has held various leadership and committee roles within ASCO and AACR, and he also serves as a senior editor for Clinical Cancer Research and Uro-Today.

About Kineta

Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit , and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

